Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collision, March 4
“As one of the terrorized drivers who faced, and survived, the white fleeing vehicle and the onslaught of police vehicles following at 90-plus miles per hour traveling in the wrong lane, I am furious. There are too many discrepancies in the reports and a dearth of factual information disseminated to the press.” Margaret Sandoval Phillips
“Thank you for summing up all my thoughts. I’m the driver of the blue car (which incidentally was also a Malibu). I was so angry when the initial reports (which were eventually disseminated to national news outlets) kept saying two police cars, a blue truck and the suspect’s vehicle were involved in the crash. I kept feeling like the media was completely gaslighting my traumatic, near-death experience, as nobody mentioned my blue Malibu for days! I’m so so grateful to have walked away from this, but the questions you’ve stated are the ones I want answers to.” Alexis Jenkins
“This is an excellent example of how a false narrative starts. It’s hearsay, jumping the gun about what happened before all the facts are sorted from the fiction. The police may have played a role in the start of the false narrative. Certainly the woman played a role in it, and the press was an unwitting if enthusiastic disseminator of a false or incorrect narrative based on all of the above. I am glad that the article today starts to shed some light on the truth of the matter.” William Schmitt
“Arrested, released. Arrested, released. Arrested, released. How tiresome and sad to read this over and over, every time an event like this happens (daily).” Margaret Eyler
