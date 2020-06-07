Police: Teens caused $30,000 in damage at Santa Fe senior center, June 4
"There is something seriously wrong with these kids to destroy something that brings joy to our seniors. Their parents should be held responsible for their actions and pay the damages. Also, these kids should be held accountable by forcing them to clean facilities and do volunteer work, at the minimum." Nicole Frankland
"The kids should have to volunteer community service to that facility until all debts are paid off." Rebecca Neta Dianne
"Shameful and sad — but maybe not surprising. Tweens and teens locked up for going on four months have my sympathy. Those years were difficult enough, but being on lockdown only compounds the restlessness and discontent." Kathy Fish
"Released to their mothers, who didn't know where they were at 4 a.m.? I wonder, were they social distancing, wearing masks?" Gerald Joyce
