Biden plans visit to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico’s largest wildfire, June 3

“We haven’t had a real president visit New Mexico since [Barack] Obama. Welcome, Joe Biden.” Johnny James Gabaldon

“I’m grateful he’s taking responsibility for the foolish prescribed burns that destroyed a gorgeous section of a beautiful place.” Kevin Irons

“Will Biden apologize for his U.S. Forest Service immolating our great state?” Bowden Russell

“Well, good! Maybe City Hall will actually clean the streets and get rid of crime for the day.” A Ortega

“I am proud to call President Biden MY president.” Gloria Roybal

Popular in the Community