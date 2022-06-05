E-voices E-voices; June 6, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Biden plans visit to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico’s largest wildfire, June 3“We haven’t had a real president visit New Mexico since [Barack] Obama. Welcome, Joe Biden.” Johnny James Gabaldon“I’m grateful he’s taking responsibility for the foolish prescribed burns that destroyed a gorgeous section of a beautiful place.” Kevin Irons“Will Biden apologize for his U.S. Forest Service immolating our great state?” Bowden Russell“Well, good! Maybe City Hall will actually clean the streets and get rid of crime for the day.” A Ortega“I am proud to call President Biden MY president.” Gloria Roybal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFortified by family, Cleveland, N.M., volunteer fire department offers a light in the darkAt 790,000 acres (and counting), N.M. is headed to its worst fire year in historyNedra Matteucci Galleries moving to Canyon RoadBiden plans visit to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico's largest wildfireA New Mexican revolt ended in violence and a changed territoryPhoto of candidate in a headdress could prove pivotalSanta Fe officials weigh labeling midtown campus a blighted area to spur developmentPlan to build 80 homes near village of Agua Fría wins OK from Santa Fe Planning CommissionExperts: Increase in Santa Fe-area median income is double-edged swordSanta Fe couple making 2nd pilgrimage to Spanish holy site, plan to renew vows Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Lawmaker's review: Speaker Egolf is a villain and hero Learning Matters Enrolling in public schools is a vote for hope and equity Phill Casaus We'll see if Lujan Grisham can take a page from `West Wing' Building Santa Fe With the Kewa men, I learned about the forest — and my place