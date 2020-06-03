Some Santa Fe businesses closing permanently or revamping amid pandemic, June 1
“Sadly, this is just the beginning. We haven’t even begun to start feeling the economic pain yet.” Andrew Lucero
“There was no reason to close thousands of New Mexico businesses due to unknown and unproven threats to public health. Luckily, my HVAC business was allowed to continue operation and provide full employment for all my employees, as well as my suppliers and subcontractors.” John Onstad
“The issue was already decided by the state Supreme Court, which found that the governor legitimately acted with the emergency powers the constitution/laws confer.” Stefanie Beninato
“Pooch Pantry owner did not close due to COVID-19. She sounded very much looking forward to happy plans she had.” Sloan Cunningham
“Yes. Her lease was up and she made the decision before the pandemic.” Chris Montoya
