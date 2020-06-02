Fiesta cancels all public events on the Plaza, June 2
“Thank you, President Garcia and the Board of Directors, for your thoughtful consideration that led to this difficult decision. All communities of Santa Fe look to 2021 for a super celebration of our amazing Villa Real!” Gregory Ross
“The allocation for the event conflicts with the separation of church and state principle. The event enjoins patriarchy, casting the female in a secondary role as object. Feminists stand against the hegemony that subjugates our gender in a secondary role as subordinate, infantile and second caste.” Nicoletta Munroe
“We are going to have some luxurious grass on the Plaza!” Robert M. Johnson
