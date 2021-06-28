Surveillance video shows police shoot armed man on downtown street, June 25
“If there were mandatory bond or bail, the woman who brought the gun would still be in jail.” Kyle Wilson
“Good on SFPD and the officer who made the split-second decision to drop this guy who was clearly a threat to many innocent people around him. I can’t imagine taking a job where people point loaded guns at me.” Jason Evans
“You guys spelled ‘criminal points a gun at officers in crowded street and suffers the consequences of his actions’ wrong!” Nick Sanchez
“Meth addicts. Meth kills in more than one way.” Craig Geil
“They need to stop breaking the law, and then no problem.” Rose Bruce Vandick
“If only the man wasn’t allowed to have a gun, the cops wouldn’t have had to kill him.” Michael Garza
