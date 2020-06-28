New Mexico State Fair canceled, June 26
"Will there be a Black Friday this year? Where thousands of people will line up for world's amazing sales. I still think it should be called Black Thursday. Since it falls on Thanksgiving evening hours. Since all these events are canceling this year, I'm just very curious of what will happen during the holidays." Chris Dietz
"Good call." Chris Linn
Santa Fe Plaza obelisk sheathed in plywood, poetry, June 25
"I was always encouraged when I viewed the correction made to the monument regarding the word 'savages.' To me it showed that history in the making was correcting itself. I fear the trend of completely rewriting history. The saying of forgetting our history tends to cause us to repeat horrendous acts us never more true than now. The monument should honor all warriors and veterans who fought to make us who we are today." Linda Dunning
"Since the word 'savage' was erased 46 years ago (long before these ignorant vandals were even born — unless you count the mayor as an ignorant vandal), why is this still an issue?" William Craig
