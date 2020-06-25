Santa Fe police launch operation to quiet car noise downtown, June 24
“Late night, loud vehicle noise has been occurring in my neighborhood (near Ft. Marcy Park) for more than a year, and I have called the police and complained repeatedly, with no discernible results. The police need to patrol Paseo de Peralta, along with the other streets mentioned. And, yes, this is a community quality of life issue, and I’m a bit miffed that it took complaints from hotels before the police decided to address it. Barbara Harrelson
“Seriously? Loud motorcycles and juiced muscle cars do fit into the same category as a lowrider. Any true local will tell you that. The loud cars and motorcycles have been a nightmare in local neighborhoods all over Santa Fe. Been an issue for many years. Sorry to hear that the local PD does not recognize the problem as being city wide. Angel Ortiz
“It takes the police thee hours to respond to a Hate Crime... What makes you think they will do anything about noise, drag racing or cruising? Andrew Lucero
“Really operation quiet and slow, except when riots or vandalism is happening, that’s what they should focus on. Bob Schwartz
