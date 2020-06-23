Police: Suspect in custody following SWAT operation on Acequia Madre, June 23
“Thank you, SFPD, for keeping our city safe. You are appreciated!” Cassandra Delgado
“All clear; suspect in custody.” Cynthia Cyn
“Please stay safe.” Liz Tapia
“Why are there so many police cars at Patrick Smith Park?” Barbara Salazar
Vandals strike India Palace in racist attack, June 23
“I absolutely love all the theories being tossed around this incident. Bottom line is that there is no excuse for this restaurant to have been vandalized. Whoever is responsible are ignorant racist, sick individuals. I hope they are identified and protected. They are obviously predators who thrive on placing fear into minorities. Gutless.” Angel Ortiz
“Being in one of the most expensive property locations, you would think they would have camera footage.” Dick Scheisskopf
“Regardless of who committed this atrocious act of vandalism, we can only hope they’re prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is appalling and barbaric no matter who did it.” Jeff Assad
“This is absolutely disgusting. That said, I don’t believe for one minute that white supremacists or Trump supporters did this.” Andrew Lucero
