A month after Uvalde, raffle winner will receive AR-15 rifle, Ringside Seat, June 19
“ 'Like the rest of the country, Clayton cannot ignore the danger of firearms in the hands of someone bent on killing children.' How about focusing on the real problem, not the guns, but the person 'bent on killing children?' But it's always easier to blame the gun." Kirk Allison
"I daresay that a derringer would not have done damage like an AR in Uvalde. Sorry, it is the person AND the gun. Always." William Walker
"The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. No matter the propaganda used, the constitution is the law of this land. I believe this article will generate more ticket sales for Union County and give someone a friendly tool to defend their home." Karry Howard
"Maybe it's a good start for the Legislature to make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase or own one of these guns!" Arcy Baca
"Don't be complaining about inflation if you're wasting your money on guns and ammo, especially ones that are designed to kill a large group of people in a short amount of time. That's all that AR-15s were made to do." Dottie Butler
"This article is BS! So if a knife is used to kill someone, should we not sell/raffle those anymore? Or peanuts? Or batteries? Where is the line? Hell, Kool-Aid has killed many people; should we not sell/raffle that also? People kill people; evil will find a way rifle or not." Jennifer Mock
"People kill people, evil will find a way, rifle or not. Sure. But the question is how many people will they kill, in how much time. Knife violence has been rising in the UK over the last few years, including some nasty murders. But guess what? It's fairly hard to kill more than one person with a knife, so when 'evil finds a way,' the damage is fairly constrained." Paul Davis