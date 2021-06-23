Money matters in Santa Fe mayoral race, June 19
"All of a sudden, faced with an election, the mayor is concerned with the opinions of the people of Santa Fe — how timely." Red Eagle
"One thing I know for sure — Santa Fe needs a new mayor! The facts: Webber has a lot of money! ... I’d love to see Alexis as our next mayor, but it’s very doubtful she is electable! That brings a question to my mind: Who will I be writing a check to? The one I believe who can unseat the current mayor! That’s politics." Paul Pacheco
"Politics: Organized crime with an edge." Donald Apodaca
"The artwork for this story would be more in keeping with the spirit of the story if Webber was on a $100 bill, and the other candidates were on smaller denomination bills." Dan Frazier
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.