Many Santa Fe visitors ditching masks, June 22
"There is a very clear reason why Texas and Arizona are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 while New Mexico isn't. If people want to visit from these states they must follow New Mexico's directives, including wearing masks. If they refuse, they either shouldn't come here or they should quarantine themselves for two weeks before venturing outside. Now, which one is easier?" Grace Perez
"I totally agree! New Mexicans have been doing their part to keep numbers low. It's not fair for out of state visitors to come with no regard for the health and safety of the people working to provide service to them. GO HOME out of state visitors who don't want to follow OUR guidelines. There will be no NM to visit if they kill us all! Quarantine apparently only applies to those who fly into NM?! People are driving here from all over the US in their cars, motorhomes, and travel trailers. I am beyond angry!" Phyllis Roybal
"Empty threats will continue until everyone dumps the masks." Robert Bartlett
"The mayor is all about tourism and the money it brings. Time to start issuing tickets to those tourists who do not follow the rules. That'll make the city some money." Rosario Gonzales
