Election changes pass House after revote, June 20, 2020
“This quote from Linda Trujillo is nonsense: ‘Somebody who’s not registered could come in Day 27 until Election Day and they can register to vote and declare a party and vote,’ Trujillo said. ‘This is an incredibly temporary provision that is only intended to try to keep elections safe for the general election in November.’ Legislation passed and signed in 2018 ALREADY gives voters the right to register, declare a party and vote in a primary election up until the Saturday before Election Day. … Could The New Mexican do some actual fact-finding research instead of just parroting lawmakers’ confused notions of existing law? Sheesh!” Jess Cullinan
“Voting for the best candidate to represent the people, not the political party, is democracy. Isn’t that the point of elections — to elect the best regardless of party?” Lynn K. Allen
“It’s unfortunate that two lame-duck Democratic senators totally derailed this bill. The 33 county clerks will have twice the work, having to mail out absentee ballot applications to the 1.2 million voters.” Jim Hannan
“It’s OK to protest, and go rioting and looting, but not safe to vote in person?” Donovan C. Shouldis
