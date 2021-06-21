Rainbow Family gathers in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest, June 18
“The Rainbow gatherings are very special events and are nothing like what is portrayed on the internet, which usually only project a negative tone. I went to the Idaho gathering last year and it changed my life. Most likely wouldn’t be alive today had I not gone there and met some really good people. I am homeless, own nothing and spent the winter living in a hole to stay warm. Sharing is caring, and that is how survival is on the streets and can sometimes be a brutal reality when people are unkind. Rainbow for me is an escape from possible death on the streets.” Kevin Durant
“It’s an environmental disaster. I’ve been as an observer to the last two here in New Mexico, back in ‘95 and then 2009. The areas have yet to recover. [They are] some of the biggest hypocrites you will ever come across. There’s nothing positive about Rainbow. Don’t believe me? Go there and see the sickness.” Jayson Lesage
“Drop the kids and travel around, so the grandparents have no free life. How selfish. These are aging or overaged hippies who have never grown up. Do-gooders? I don’t think so.” Carol Adams
“Here we go again.” Sabine Strohem
“Let’s hope they don’t burn down the forest and learned their lesson about unattended fires.” Richard Reinders
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.