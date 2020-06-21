Legislators wrestle with public education funding, June 18
“We need a fundamental shift in how we finance education in New Mexico. Since forever, teachers and administrators have had to depend on the vicissitudes of gas and oil revenues. One year things are booming, this year they’ve collapsed. We need a more stable way of funding education.” Thomas Carlson
“The last thing this state needs is another blow to our education system. Of course, every state is impacted — but our students are at least two grade levels, on average, below their national counterparts’ performance. These decisions will have ramifications in the fall … and also years and decades down the line.” Kathy Fish
