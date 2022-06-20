Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis, June 18
"The Otero County commissioners and Cowboys for Trump are only good at parroting former President Donald Trump's babble. Their behavior has no action to benefit anything; they are unable to come up with plans or even articulate their thoughts. Dumb and dumb." Lynn K. Allen
"There definitely is something amiss with the voting system in Otero County. What else could explain the 'election' of three clowns to the county commission?" Richard Irell
"As a minority population of conservative voters in a largely Democratic state claiming you suffered 'voter fraud' because your team lost is one of the many dangerous actions that will ultimately destroy our democratic process if not rectified." Arlene D. Kock
"It's the job of our elected officials to make sure the machinery of government works as it should. The commissioners of Otero County have not shown any interest in learning how the system works or in participating in efforts for improvement. They just want to throw a hissy fit and scream that the whole thing is unfair." Pete Prince
"This whole situation is summed up best by Couy Griffin, who voted against the certification, while admitting he had no facts or evidence. Sounds like he is auditioning for a place on the Trump ticket." David Bangs
"This article doesn't emphasize, but does lightly reach, the causes of rural discontent. Less water and fewer free grazing rights. Federal protection for the environment. These things really do have a negative impact on rural income. At the same time, these policies are good for the health of the environment in the long term. It's possible for ranchers and farmers to adapt to less water and to protection of the grasslands. The sort of adaptations that are necessary will ultimately rejuvenate farms and ranches and the incomes of farmers and ranchers. It isn't easy but it can be done. And must be." John Cook
"We are in a very dysfunctional and illegal government and reforms could begin by answering the above questions correctly, then acting to get the party and the secretary of state back into compliance with our laws. The Otero county commission was right, for the wrong reasons." Chris Mechels