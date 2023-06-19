Trump's lawyer faces disbarment hearing, Ringside Seat, June 14
"For some reason, I am reminded of an old Steve Martin line about the perfect defense in a court of law: the 'I didn't know!' defense, as in 'I didn't know that it was against the law to rob a bank!' Maybe it'll work." Douglas Potter
"Eastman knew he was plotting sedition; he acknowledged as much — it's on the public record. It was an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, period. Eastman was the legal apologist for this sedition, period. Time to start sending some people to jail for what was the most serious threat to American democracy in our life times. Eastman will be a great start. As far as Eastman's fever dream that the protestors are getting paid somehow, that was an LOL for me." Paul Berndt
“ 'I find it rather extraordinary. I suspect they’re being paid,' — says the man who was paid handsomely for the things he's claiming he didn't do." Ernest Green
"Say what you want about Donald Trump, the fact is that he kept Hillary Clinton out of the White House." Steve Martinez
"What do I think? I think this man is in fact and verges on de jure treason! I think he has exhibited total contempt for the law and is indeed unfit to practice. He should be permanently disbarred." Kathleen King
"They need to get a life. Protestors have gone from protest to harassment of all the people who live in the area. The courts will deal with Eastman without your, 'I never met a man that I couldn't find guilty' mentality." Huck Berry