Trump's lawyer faces disbarment hearing, Ringside Seat, June 14

"For some reason, I am reminded of an old Steve Martin line about the perfect defense in a court of law: the 'I didn't know!' defense, as in 'I didn't know that it was against the law to rob a bank!' Maybe it'll work." Douglas Potter

"Eastman knew he was plotting sedition; he acknowledged as much — it's on the public record. It was an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, period. Eastman was the legal apologist for this sedition, period. Time to start sending some people to jail for what was the most serious threat to American democracy in our life times. Eastman will be a great start. As far as Eastman's fever dream that the protestors are getting paid somehow, that was an LOL for me." Paul Berndt