In New Mexico, relief, joy over Supreme Court’s DACA decision, June 18
“Yes, good news, but my understanding is that they ruled the way the did because President Donald Trump did such a terrible job of presenting his case. It could be reconsidered if presented properly. Hopefully next January it will be a moot point. Better yet, protections enacted.” Paula Castillo
“Bravo to the Supreme Court and congratulations to the DACA kids! Anytime part of the Trump regime’s destroy and destruct mission can be struck down, it’s a win for America! Two in one week! Bravo!” Carolyn DM
