Huge wind project developing in Central New Mexico, May 28
“I’m surprised by many of the comments. This is unequivocally a good thing. Thinking of wind as an extractive industry is a bad analogy: There is so much wind potential in Eastern New Mexico that there is room for plenty of both public and private projects. Yes, public entities should get in on this so that our state budget can benefit as much as possible, and get rid of our budget’s addiction to oil and gas. But in the meantime, if private actors are willing to put the capital in to renewable energy and infrastructure, then good for them. And the power lines being built will let publicly owned projects move electricity as well.” Cris Moore
“Big impacts, rural communities hurt, power exported to California. Why people hate wind energy.” Kevin Emmerich
“Wind and solar are relatively new, and there does have to be laws and regulations introduced so New Mexico can collect its fair share of the revenues. Gas and oil will not go away for a long, long time. But eventually wind, solar and other renewables will take over.” Manuel Garcia
“Where is the pushback here? I agree that more wind power needs to be developed — but owned by a Canadian firm? Using our land? The current project sends power to California and Arizona. No indicators about the new project? Will it send power around New Mexico?” Lyn Deardorff
Small integrated grids won’t work for the most power-hungry parts of the country like the Northeast and Midwest. If they are to reduce their carbon footprint, they must import power from places like the Southwest that can generate lots of power from renewable sources.” Richard Irell