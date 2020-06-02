Supreme Court: Grants mayor must obey New Mexico public health orders, May 28
“So, the mayor of Grants has to obey the governor’s orders, but the governor can violate them to purchase jewelry. At least one of them is open and honest about a desire to conduct forbidden business transactions. The other is a hypocrite who thinks she doesn’t have to obey rules like the rest of us. One wonders where the governor has been getting her hair cut during this time? Clearly, she isn’t as shaggy as folks like me who have been unable to get to a barber.” Douglas Coombs
“One of these government folks actively mortally threatens my heath, my loved one’s health, everybody’s health. The other one made a dumb mistake. Which one do I consider more of a threat? The mayor of Grants. Which one will face voters in a couple years. Only the governor. So far she has my vote, and the confidence of most of my fellow citizens. So complain away if that is what works for you. Not sure that many care much as to your pain.” Jim Klukkert
“It is obvious the NM Supreme Court is biased and partisan here. The only options for regaining our civil rights are to take it to SCOTUS, or for the NM Legislature to change the ridiculous, egregious laws they passed to allow such one person, dictatorial rule with no oversight or Constitutional checks and balances. One person arbitrary and capricious edicts, and rule by personal whim is not democracy.” Michael Johnson
“The governor has had to make unpopular opinions, but in a public health crisis, especially one where contagion is so deadly, NM can’t have little islands with little town mayors putting us all at risk. She has been very public, involves many people, and uses data for her decisions. All this is in stark contrast to the clueless federal ‘leadership,’ responsible for so many unnecessary deaths. He’d have us all gargling bleach.” Michael Olivas
