Activists protesting controversial statues turn focus to Santa Fe Plaza obelisk, June 16
“I love the history of New Mexico. Don’t tear it down, build over it or apologize for it. It is a museum and gallery of the human spirit, good and bad, but always inspiring.” Robert Bartlett
“Nobody’s changing history. It’s in so many books and articles and museum exhibits you would go blind reading them all. It’s all about not treating with honor the despots of history. That said, there’s something to be said for preserving great artwork, as long as it’s presented as representing notoriously bad people, not saintly explorers or historical figures.” Al Chavez
“Knowledge does not disappear with the removal of an obelisk or a statue.” Lupe Molina
“I mean, but it is stolen land.” Kathy Fish
“Preserving the past is a reminder of how much progress we’ve made. Replacing past monuments with empty space rings hollow.” William Craig
