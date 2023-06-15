E-voices E-voices, June 16, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Council to weigh increasing city manager's purchasing power, June 12"And when does the city release its financial audit? If we had confidence that the city even knew where its money is going, I wouldn't have a problem with this." Khal Spencer"The failure of Team Webber throughout the last six years leads to valid skepticism about what would normally be a pretty routine ask." Bob White"The current approval amount is absurdly low. Probably would be a realistic level during the mid-1900s but it is laughable in 2023." Barry Rabkin"No complete past audits, no change." Jane Bates Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEl Niño’s arrival no guarantee of wet winter for Northern New MexicoLongtime Regal cinema on Zafarano Drive closes; new one expected in late NovemberEarly morning crash kills 31-year-old motherLas Vegas, N.M., school board member arrested on suspicion of harassmentTrump's Santa Fe lawyer faces disbarment hearingSanta Fe man charged with groping teen girlSanta Fe rolls out robot to help keep schools safeRiver trip that turned fatal led by Santa Fe outfitterMovie inspired by La Llorona myth filming in MadridCity vehicle auction an opportunity for those with 'imagination' ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat You go, girl: Asha the wolf defies arbitrary boundary Will Webber Baseball is more fun when it's fast Rescue Report Cat takes long, winding journey to permanent home High Desert Table Rhubarb: Pickled perfection