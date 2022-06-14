Quality Inn, former Motel 6 to be converted into ‘attainable’ housing, June 10
“Wow. They always say not to read the comments, but, sheesh; glad to see the type of negativity that surrounds me. Okay, so they’re not local. Tell me, then, where are our local businesses willing to invest and risk their capital in our market? Oh, right, they’re off busy investing in other markets. Instead of yelling at clouds, why not go campaign local developers to invest in their own communities and push for localized designs?” Mary Austin
“ ‘Attainable’; nice choice of words. Maybe, but definitely not, affordable to anybody making minimum wage. Also, the units are very small and cramped.” Peter Smith
“Where is the quality of life? No yards, no nearby parks. Outrageous rent for 300 square feet.” Claudia Chavez
“The price of $950 for 300 to 350 square feet does not sound like a solution to me — perhaps for one small person. There must be a more appropriate name for the units. When I think of Norway, I envision a frigid and relatively sterile sense of interior design. This would fit Utah, but clearly not the vibrant, colorful, warm Southwest.” Helen Goldberg
“Great plan, and thank you! Please, with the additional electrical draw on these facilities such as washer, dryers and induction tops, require an electrical audit of the plan and a rooftop solar grid inter-tie. This is a great way to be using clean energy.” Lauris Phillips
"Great plan, and thank you! Please, with the additional electrical draw on these facilities such as washer, dryers and induction tops, require an electrical audit of the plan and a rooftop solar grid intertie. This is a great way to be using clean energy." Lauris Phillips
"I get the parochial mindset in Santa Fe regarding anyone from the 'outside,' but where are all of the local developers who want to do these projects? Personally, I’m happy that somebody, anybody wants to help alleviate the housing shortage." Daniel Mathews
"Given the market in Santa Fe, a $950 studio is 100 percent a steal." Jesus Rael
"The price of $950 a month is affordable? Ha!" Bernadette Jusinski