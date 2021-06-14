Santa Fe Community College cutting more staff, programs, June 13
“SFCC is making poor decisions to lay off good, highly qualified instructors who will go on to find other employment. Then, when our economy has recovered from the impacts of COVID, and people are looking for classes to take, there will be very few quality instructors left, and people will look elsewhere for classes. It would be better to keep good instructors and find other ways to cut the budget.” Brenda Dye
“Programs were cut in solar and hospitality, two major areas of our local economy. The college is supposed to be coordinating with local business to meet their needs. I don’t get it.” Cathryn Miller
“It doesn’t seem to make sense to me that two programs that should have wide appeal in our community are getting cut.” Paul Leo
“What is SFCC doing to increase enrollment?” Reynaldo Morales
