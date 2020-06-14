Plan to close San Francisco Street to cars draws backlash, June 11
"Stop running the locals out of town." Rachael Gallegos Rodriguez
"True locals work in those restaurants that keep this city afloat. By getting in the way of their business, you’re hurting way more locals." Cyndi Lazarus Carr
"I hate it when you're listening to music on the Plaza and here comes some [driver] revving their engine with their music full blast, or a group of extremely loud motorcycles." Victoria Murphy
"Well they have just as much right to be there as you — also one of the groups of extremely loud motorcycles you are talking about are the same people who picked up all the trash from the Plaza when it was overflowing." Savannah Rivera
"Please ask ex-city council member Ron Trujillo who he considers 'true locals.' I asked him and he refused to answer." Nirinjan K. Khalsa
"I actually enjoy walking in the plaza with the streets blocked, it keeps everyone safe. It's more about safety IMO. Ron Trujillo, you're creating division in the Santa Fe community with your silly petition. It's very selfish of you." Rosemarie Quintana
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.