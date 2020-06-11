Santa Fe County fair will go on but will be closed to public, June 9
“People can’t stay at home forever. Especially if you take all of the joy out of living.” Virginia Bell-Pringle
“There won’t be any joy on living if you are dead. The United States is literally one-third of the percentages of world deaths and we are going to spike again in a few weeks.” Teresa Maria Catalina
“I agree! What’s the point of hiding when we do finally die we will not have lived at all.” Sherry Jake Goldbogen
“Can it really be called a fair if it’s closed to the public? It seems to resemble more of an online auction.” Andrew Lucero
