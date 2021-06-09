Parks enter debate as Santa Fe council looks at security contract, June 8
"It seems we are treating the symptom and not the cause for the need for park security. We need to ask ourselves as a community what the cause is and eliminate that. When that happens, safety in the parks won't be as large an issue." Michael Grimler
"While I welcome any increase in police presence in our parks, I think a lot of the crime in our city is related to drugs. There is a woeful shortage of rehab facilities in our state for these addicts. I see so many young people who look strung out on street corners and in our parks, too. I wonder if the money could be better invested in trying to solve the underlying issues behind the crime instead of just on policing." B. Rosen
"The security at the Plaza consists of the private guard showing up in his car, getting out, standing by the car for perhaps 20 minutes and then moving on. No reminders to buskers about no amplification, no reminders that the Plaza is a non-smoking area, etc. Complete waste of taxpayer dollars that will not improve security at southside parks." Stefanie Beninato
"Are these security officers, who are armed, as well trained as SFPD? What happens if they are not and we have a major use of force incident? Is the city on the hook just as if it were our own folks in blue or are we indemnified by the contract?" Khal Spencer
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.