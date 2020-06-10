Report: School closures, online class may set students back by a year, June 9
“Now would be a good time to place kids by achievement instead of by age.” Carol Flint Bridge
“Full disclosure: I just retired from teaching in New Mexico. The silver lining to this COVID-19 cloud is the actual experience with online education and how effective it is. Until this coerced field test, the studies of this technique have taken place in a controlled or manipulated environment. Now we know how effective it is. The headline says it all. Yet, what alternative is there? How many teachers, students, parents, et al, are willing to risk death from this disease? … If anyone wants to see what happens with this virus in a school, look no further than the Navajo Reservation. Once an outbreak happens on a campus, do you really think schools can remain open? Once schools close again, will parents feel comfortable going back without a cure/vaccine?” Jerry Appel
“Stop this nonsense already. Open all public schools fall 2020. Parents who remain paranoid due to the COVID-19 pandemic can home-school all they want. This is getting old. As for social distancing in the classroom, never going to happen. Toughen up, folks.” Connie Lopez
“Toughen up? I certainly hope that science continues to rule the day.” David Ford
“You ain’t holding my child back one year for the governor closing the schools three months into the end of the school year. No one was motivated to do hours of schoolwork. And video chats online from home. And us moms have to still cook, clean, get our own schoolwork done.” Manda Gene
