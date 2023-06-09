E-voices E-voices, June 10, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State revenues tracking more than $500 million above December estimate, June 8"Use some of this to fix the roads." Robert Mang"Those evil dinosaur dollars!" Emily Koyama"Quick, let’s figure out how we can spend it." Kirk Allison"The irony of it all. The industry MLG and her supporters despise funds the governor’s profligate spending on numerous programs that those generating the revenue mostly despise." Dustin Seifert"More rebates for taxpayers? It's a better and smarter way to use the money when you're not sure in advance that the money's going to be there." Dottie Butler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudges deny pretrial detention for Bandidos members charged with drug crimes in Red RiverRed River shooting puts spotlight on biker gangsState police: Santa Fe man dies after being struck on I-25 by suspected drunken driverTwo more rafting deaths reported on Rio Grande in Taos CountyAnonymous donor clears Santa Fe man's water bill, ends dispute with cityPolice confirm death of Santa Fe man shot by officersProsecution costs climbing as ‘Rust’ cases crumblePolluted wastewater from treatment plant affecting communities along Santa Fe RiverAcronym RSVP has no place in the people's businessOne dead from ATV crash near El Rito Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Banners or not, war heroes can be memorialized Rescue Report From lifeless in the street to a new life in Los Alamos Tale of Tails What we can learn from our curious dogs High Desert Table Magical microgreens