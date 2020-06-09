Santa Fe High counselor accused of racist social media posts about Floyd protests, June 5
“The KFC joke is offensive. But before firing her I’d be curious to know: Does she do her job well? Does she treat everyone fairly? Does she show any sign of malice towards anyone?” James Larkin
“Insisting on asking ‘Does she do her job well? Does she treat everyone fairly?’ is what one asks when you do not disagree with her actions. If they found child pornography on her home [computer] or she had promoted Islamic terrorism online, would you have waited to review her performance?” Phoebe Stanton
“[She] would have better made her point by sticking to the facts. Looting, rioting, confronting police in an aggressive manner and committing violent acts against innocents is simply not acceptable. In the same way, that KFC meme should not have entered the debate.” Brad Doubles
“Freedom [of] speech does not mean freedom [from] consequences.” Joe Ray Anaya
