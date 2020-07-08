Bipartisan committee asks for probe of governor's COVID-19 spending, July 7
"Oh, for God's sake. Would you rather she did nothing?" Janice Lynn Epperson
"And what did they want her to do? Let MORE people Die? #ThisIsStupid." Julia Maicki
"As much I don’t like her, she did a good job in her response..... (side note) I did vote for her." Joshua Elliot Jacobs-Herrera
"This is Trump's virus spread problem, although he's blaming everyone else (WHO, China, Obama). He should pay the $40 million and any other costs due to his incompetence and procrastination including stirring up all his hooplas not to wear masks." Helen Vann
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.