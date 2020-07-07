State wants to buy more sewing machines to increase mask production by inmates, July 4
“Buy the sewing machines. It will put 45 more inmates to work and inundate New Mexico with affordable face masks.” Rene Cruz
“Too bad sewing is basically a useless skill once out of prison. Don’t mind investing in rehabilitating but teach something useful.” Joe Mullins
“Masks will be obsolete by the time they get the machines.” Judith Williams
“This is a great idea even if it’s 40 cents an hour — some of these people are in there and not getting any help from family members or anyone else giving them money this is the best way that they can feed themselves and have something to do while in there.” Monique Ortiz
“It’s a good trade, learning to sew — will they be industrial machines or what?” Jerry Eisenberg
“Way to go, New Mexico.” Lynn Lopez
“Keep the slave labor pumpin’ out the goods?” Carol Benson
