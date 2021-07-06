Major overhaul of liquor laws takes effect in New Mexico, June 30
"So now the latest brilliant local Democrat law expects any thinking New Mexican to believe that if you make it easier to open more on-premise establishments (drinking away from home) and forcing you to by a bigger bottle of liquor (100ml vs 50ml) that this we solve the DWI problem is just incredible! Next thing you know, they will call for a ban on low fat foods to solve the obesity problem." Dan Three
"Every state has this problem. Not just New Mexico." LeRoy Sanchez
"New Mexico has some of the most serious problems with alcoholism and drunk driving of any state in the U.S. Now, we have a new law that makes it easier for businesses to get a liquor license, makes it easier to deliver alcohol with food, makes it easier for younger people to serve alcohol, and makes it easier to sell alcohol on major holidays. How is any of this helping anything? This is why I am more determined than ever to get out of New Mexico. This state is going backwards into the stone age." Dan Frazier
"So agree with Mr. Frazier. Could not have said it better." Pam Walker
"Que te vayas bien." J.B. Weinberg
