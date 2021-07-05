Santa Fe area’s median home price cracks $600,000, July 2
"A friend asked me why Californians are moving to Santa Fe out of fear of forest fires, when Santa Fe is going through its worst stretch ever in terms of vulnerability to forest fires. Especially folks who are buying up in the hills." Rachel Thompson
"Now the data shows what we’ve all been experiencing — Californians are coming here in droves. Not unique to Santa Fe, but you can already see the Californication going on in parts of downtown and whatnot. Plenty of them are cool, but as a whole they don’t have a good track record of moving elsewhere and trying to assimilate." Moses Townsend
"There is no reason for government involvement due to high price housing in Santa Fe. That's nonsense when the solution is simple: don't live where you can't afford to live. And it makes no difference how many generations your family has been established in SF. No one cares." Marc LaLane
"So you feel that it's reasonable for those who can afford to live in Santa Fe to expect those who provide them with services (cashiering, haircuts, landscaping … and so, so much more) to just find somewhere else to live? Or do you actually plan on paying $100 for a regular men's haircut in order for your hairdresser to be able to afford to live here? You think it's appropriate for our first responders to all commute up from Rio Rancho or down from Española? I do not." Paul Davis
