Self-quarantine of visitors to New Mexico presents challenges, July 2
"Ya, it's a joke if it can't be enforceable. There would have to be a checkpoint at every point of entry. ID everyone coming in and followup procedures to assure they comply with the order." Daniel Gowe
"What criteria or data was referenced before making this decision? I want to see this information so I can understand why our town and small businesses that have already been through so much financial stress are now (during the busiest time of year) expected to close their doors again, as obviously there won’t be enough paying customers to stay open. I have also heard the cases are community spread, not from tourists." Cynthia Carter
"Hawaii has this figured out. Hotels give you a single entry, one-time room key." Dana Teton
"I had a trip planned there starting today, but once I saw the new rules decided to postpone for later. Don’t want to be part of the problem, so we'll stay home." Luis G. Pedroza
"Thank you! Please come visit when this is all over." Catherine Hyde
"There's absolutely no way to enforce this. Better to use the resources we have inspecting and handing out citations to those who refuse to wear face masks. They are everywhere and there are many locals who are guilty." Susan Dorn
"It would have been better to say if you are visiting our beautiful state, please be respectful and wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. If you are sick, please be respectful to others and stay home. Our beautiful state will be waiting for you when you are feeling better." Vikki Sharpe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.