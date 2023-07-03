La Cieneguilla residents, pueblo officials pan idea of shooting range at Caja del Rio, June 30

"The Bureau of Land Management's claim they've got an obligation to uphold shooting is some pretty thin gruel. The caja can still exist as a "land of many uses" — ranching, recreating — without those uses including recreational shooting on sacred (stolen) land. It's insulting to hear planning and environment specialist Brad Higdon dismissing legitimate community concerns as an objection to "more practical solutions." La Cienega's mobilization efforts, nevertheless, are inspiring." Kathy Fish

"I would like to see a test of shooting guns for fun vs. legitimate hunting. To me, they are not the same. The noise, the debris, the lack of safety are not in sync with public lands and enjoying nature. Hunting requires licenses in most cases and is limited to certain times of the year, with at least some of the meat used to feed people. Shooting off guns? Let a private business get started with that and see if people love it enough to pay for it in a managed location." Roxanne Darling

