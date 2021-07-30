New Mexico sees another spike in coronavirus cases as delta variant spreads, July 29
“I’ve read that this delta variant is more contagious than chickenpox and the common cold. There’s still debate about how deadly it is because so many more young people are now getting the virus. Fully vaccinated people can spread the virus even if they’re asymptomatic. It looks to me like the coming wave could be much bigger than last winter’s.” Dottie Butler
“Survival rates by age and condition? … Don’t ask! Obey! Any questions will be censored or ignored.” Mark Coble
New Mexico GOP opposes effort to make ballot drop boxes permanent, July 23
“Republicans sure are terrified of voting equality and accessibility.” Melinda Velasquez
“Why are the Democrats changing it now? Why didn’t it work all these decades before??” Melinda Anna Rivera
