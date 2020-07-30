Santa Fe makes guests feel unwelcome, July 27
"How are locals identifying non-locals? I see everyone wearing masks, except some of the buskers and panhandlers. ... Not wearing a mask is a huge problem; being born elsewhere is not the issue unless you are a bigot. Everyone is stressed, many are angry and vicious. There is still no excuse for the abuse of others." Elizabeth Pettus
"Joe, were your guests wearing masks while visiting the plaza? If not, why not? Did you advise them of this local requirement when they arrived? I realize that as a business owner you aren't responsible for enforcement, but you really can't be surprised if visitors ignore local safety laws and then meet with a negative reaction." Kathy Krickhahn
"I think the restriction on tourists should include a test before they come here and maybe after too, so a full two-week quarantine which is impossible to enforce is not required. Other states like Hawaii are doing this." Ramon David
"Two points: I have always noticed an 'us v.s. them' mentality in Santa Fe, meaning us locals vs. anyone who is not from here, or visiting or relocating, even before the pandemic. There was always an undercurrent of having to prove your citizenship and or worth by how many years you lived in Santa Fe." Candace Bell
"Same problem in Ruidoso, only tourists never even paused coming here. Still arriving to this day, almost all from El Paso and West Texas, and from the COVID capital of the world. Locals are getting pretty enraged, but business owners are thrilled. City officials, they haven't lifted a finger to enforce any guidelines, other than throw some kids into the mix with tourists and ask people if they wanted a mask. ... Why law enforcement, from state police on down, have disregarded their oath to protect the citizens of New Mexico, even if they don't agree with the law, is beyond words." Matt Ponteri
"I totally agree with the rudeness of some of the Santa Fe people. I live and work downtown. The kids and cruisers at night that are not stopped by the police are out of control." Ben Hugh
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.