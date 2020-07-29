Lujan Grisham continues to boost profile on national stage, July 27
“The governor is a loser.” Julian Adelmo
“The governor is correct.” Danny Diaz
“Good for her.” Anna Medina
“They can have her.” Steve Harbour
“Excellent leadership.” Carol Flint Bridge
“She got a debut talking about peaceful protest while Rep. [John] Jordan showed all the national violence in the first 15 minutes of Attorney General [William] Barr’s appearance at the House Judiciary. Liar. It was epic.” Audrey Storbeck
“I think this is holding her back from freeing prisoners and fighting for detention detainees. People have been actively pressuring her for four months to fight for these people trapped in cells with COVID. She has done nothing. And, I believe that it all has to do with her national image. A true shame. How many will be permanently disabled? Killed? By the virus.” Jennifer Johnson
“You are aware, I assume, that a majority of her constituents love and admire her.” James Morris
