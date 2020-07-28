Weed complaints ‘creep up again’ for the city of Santa Fe, July 28
“Santa Fe is a place where water is always an issue. Why not realize that the manicured gardens of water-rich areas aren’t the best choice for Santa Fe. Weeds are names given to native plants that can survive in our water-poor state. Why not cultivate the medians and areas along the river as areas where we can have native plants growing and only cut when needed for visibility in the streets?” Gina Browning
“Another way to look at weeds: They provide greenscape that does not need any watering. Sure they may not be orderly, but many are charming (‘whirling butterflies’ and all the beautiful grasses, for example). Of course, if they are a traffic hazard or create accessibility issues, they should be taken out. In France, there is a national initiative called ‘Wildness on my Street,’ which celebrates weeds growing in neighborhoods.” Amanda Hatherly
“The city is trashed! Never seen it so bad! Ugh!” Tom Wither
“Where is my tax refund because of lack of service?” Jerry Vasilik
“Our walking trails are a mess!” Carm Lucero
“Ignoring the weed problem as a way to save money is penny-wise and pound-foolish. Santa Fe is a tourist town. When we let the weeds get out of control, we are saying that we don’t care about tourism. Who wants to visit a weedy town? If we don’t have tourists, we don’t have money, and city financial problems are compounded.” Dan Frazier
