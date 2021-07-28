SFPS trying to draw back students who left during pandemic, July 24
“August 6, wow. Summer break is getting shorter every year. Back in the day we started after Labor Day, then as we got older it was the end of August, but we at least got three months of Summer.” Anna Sandoval
“Starting the school year on a Friday?! Doesn’t anybody have any plain old garden variety common sense anymore?” John David Jones
“As a mom the common sense for this is clear as day. Meet your teacher, work out schedule errors, let kids figure out their classroom location, let them learn how to open their locker or where to go to the bathroom.” Teresa Madrid
“Yeah, good luck with that. With these ridiculous mask guidelines, I would homeschool in a heartbeat if I were able.” Lindsay Champlin Garcia
