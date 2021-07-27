Bitcoin ATMs pop up across Santa Fe, July 25
“New slogan: Get bit when you buy bit — the new pyramid.” Charles Evans
“Such is the marriage of outdated technology and dreams of quick and easy fortune.” Marie Fair
“So cryptocurrency is officially over now?” Bill Patterson
“Can you fill potholes with them?” Galen Panosh
“Stay away from Bitcoin.” Mack Farmer
“Bitcoin is favored by criminal enterprises for its anonymity. Lots of energy needed to create it.” Marie France
“Bitcoin is not as anonymous as you may think. It is possible to trace transactions. If you truly want to stay anonymous, use cash. Also, the internet is favored by criminals for communication for its convenience and global network but people also want to use it for noncriminal activity. In regards to the energy piece, yes, Bitcoin does require lots of energy to mine and maintain the network. The key is if you think it has a use case or not.” Black Francis
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.