New Mexico’s public health orders frustrate businesses that are struggling, July 25
“The objective is to keep people home for as long as possible every day. To accomplish this, it makes sense to limit the number of businesses that any person can visit: so, yes to the big-box stores because they carry more products. No to smaller stores because people would then have to visit more places. Keep people in their homes for as long as possible every day. No to indoor dining or indoor wine tasting. People have to take off their masks for too long a period of time. No dart throwing: It is a logical list of where people cannot go.” Barry Rabkin
“The real mismanagement here is [by] the governor, not the hundreds of small businesses that are struggling as a result of her dictates.” Judith Senda
“She doesn’t care. She has an agenda, and businesses are nothing but casualties.” Theresa Marie
“No, the folks dying from COVID-19 are the actual casualties.” Sarah Hart Coyle
