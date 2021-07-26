Growing like weeds? Many Santa Feans worry taller buildings will proliferate, July 25
“It’s important to note that the city initially planned to just push this through, but only backed down to allow more citizen input after a public outcry.” Joan Conrow
“How about if we limit the population of the city instead and don’t allow people to move in, only tourists to visit and leave. We don’t have the water for all the new construction, anyway.” Lorrie Bonds Lopez
“Santa Fe desperately needs affordable housing. Build up this community. If you want people in the health care field to come take care of you as you age, they need to afford to live someplace close to you. If you build it, they will come.” Laura Godfrey
“Infill is climate-friendly and for me, that’s the bottom line. I’m a native Santa Fean and it would hurt to see our skyline infringed upon, but we need to consider the climate first in all our development and infrastructure plans.” Phil Lucero
“[It’s] One generation of colonial gentrifiers trying to block out the next generation of colonial gentrifiers. All the old-school people and families who built the city have basically been removed. It’s already a museum city for tourists and wealthy outsiders.” Eva Sophia
“Noooooo! Leave Santa Fe as the quaint place I love.” Judy Johnson Hogan
“The people who moved in and changed the city are now complaining about change. Hypocrisy is high in that city.” Mandi Anaya
“Build to the sky — there’s no more ‘charm’ in this town.” Mark Keil
“NIMBY-ism alive and well.” Michael A. Aguilar
