Schools decline to use $400 million for K-5 Plus extended learning programs, July 21
"Why is NMPED surprised by the money left on the table? Why are they surprised by the lack of participation by students? Attendance in New Mexico schools is poor. Poor attendance correlates highly with poor academic performance, so why would these students and families that prefer not to go to school opt in for more classroom time? NMPED needs to find out why students and families don't want to be in school at each district because each district probably has a unique reluctance to attend school. After getting that information, then local schools need to address those issues. Once attendance tops about 97 percent, then we can consider adding more days to the school year. In the interests of transparency, I am a retired New Mexico high school teacher." Jerry Appel
"Because, by and large, there is no value placed on education in New Mexico. It’s shameful how the leaders in this state talk about education but do nothing to actually change the mindset of the general population." Daniel Mathews
“'We can not do the same thing over and over and expect different results.' If we shifted our focus to quality of the classrooms and not always quantity, I think we would quickly get the shift in education our state needs. If we add more hours to our mostly broken system, we just make more messes. If we ask the real experts, the teachers and the students and the personnel in the school buildings, I think you would find better solutions." Michelle Armijo