Despite restriction on gatherings, convention center to host hundreds, July 22
"I think the trainings are more like 2.5 hours. There is a half hour to an hour between trainings. The U.S. Census is also training people at a megachurch in ABQ that it says has an HVAC with a filter that protects against coronavirus. Also about 200 people per training." Stefanie Beninato
"And then what, these census people are sent door-to-door? Wonderful." David Gunter
"Exactly. Our children are expected to navigate online learning but census workers can’t be effectively trained that way?" Kim Swininoga
"Why, when we have restrictions, are we still having gatherings?" Winifred Cherry
Two city of Santa Fe department directors singled out for pay cuts, July 22
"Don’t ever ask someone to do something you won’t do yourself." Jason Blake Heyman
"Put your money where your mouth is, [Mayor Alan] Webber. Where's your pay cut?" Kathy Fish
