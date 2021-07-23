New Mexico is 2nd state to make gas stations liable for DWI, July 20
“I have no interaction with employees of the gas station. I guess if I passed out and fell down at the pump they would notice and think I might be intoxicated. This [ruling] is ridiculous.” Alexandra Lynch
“I agree with the comments that this is a ridiculous unenforceable [ruling] — but it’ll be great for attorneys. Now I wonder if this precedent will soon apply to gun shops and private gun sellers.” Spencer Ralston
“Does this mean that, in order to purchase gasoline, one has to enter the store and pay in person, no self-pay and serve pumps allowed?” David Martinez
“Since a tank of gas lasts hundreds of miles in most cars, it’s possible for someone to gas up, then drive to a bar or party and get wasted. The gas was sold to a sober person who then got drunk. Now what?” Khal Spencer
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.