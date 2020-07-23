Trump announces deployment of federal agents to Albuquerque, July 22
“The simple fact is, Trump’s private army is an illegal, illegitimate militia deployed in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. It’s not bound by the rule of law or any other legal constraints and is actually Trump’s vain attempt at being the ‘law and order’ president.” Thomas Carlson
“Marxists want to destroy America. We understand.” Robert Bartlett
“So before they even get here, you are starting to turn everyone against them. It is about time for Albuquerque to get some help. The crime statistics are getting pretty ugly, if you haven’t noticed.” Pam Walker
“How are we supposed to trust law enforcement? This little Napoleon-complex sheriff refuses to hold his deputies accountable by prohibiting the use of lapel cameras. Lea County Sheriff’s department is violating gathering and mask orders by going out 10 strong to eat in a restaurant, without any concern, under the guise of supporting local business.” Mark Ortiz
“Trump has no more concern for the well-being of New Mexicans than a rat in a dumpster fire. This is a publicity stunt to catch the attention of his supporters in the same way you would distract a cranky baby with a set of jingling car keys.” John Wilson
“Here comes another political standoff while crime in Albuquerque continues to escalate. Sick and tired of these public officials who seek political promotion. Stop the bleeding before you start the healing. Crime in Albuquerque is bleeding!” Jeff Varela
“When [the governor] sent in 100 or so state police officers in the spring, that was OK; now the president wants to send in 35 federal officers to help with investigations, it’s a bad thing. This is a total political hack job by the state’s Democrats. Our citizens deserve better. I wonder if the Democrats in New Mexico are ever going to get tired of being last in everything good and first in everything bad. Que lastima.” Peter Romero
