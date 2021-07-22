Does New Mexico have enough water for cannabis?, July 23
“Agree with all comments. Water delivery — where’s that water coming from?” Heather Atencio
“This water issue was raised well before the bill was passed. Oh no, ignore the issues for more money. A cheaper way to increase revenue than seriously reinvent our economy. Oil, gas, casinos and weed — the ingredients of a third-world state.” Tom Aageson
“New Mexico does not have the water to keep building these monstrous housing developments, yet the building goes on, especially in the Santa Fe area.” Carolyn DM
“ Couple points to consider here. First, apartments use around a third less water than detached housing. And overall, domestic water accounts for a very small fraction of water use in New Mexico. Technically speaking more surface water evaporates than is used for domestic purposes. We also pour about a third of that domestic water in Santa Fe into the ground for landscaping. The single greatest users of water in our state are agriculture (farming and ranching), which accounts for over 70 percent of New Mexico’s water consumption. Hope this adds some perspective.” Daniel Werwath
“Also consider CO2 as well as water: www.wired.com/story/cannabis-enormous-carbon-emissions/.” Bob Burk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.