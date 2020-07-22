Judge puts hold on dine-in restrictions; Supreme Court suspends it, July 20
“I think the standard for safety in most places is 50 percent capacity for restaurants. It seems reasonable to me. Of course, if you don’t want to go to a restaurant, then you can choose not to go.” Virginia Bell-Pringle
“Profit before the lives of customers and staff. Every restaurant that opens needs to be avoided forever. Let the restaurants who stay closed and who care about the people of New Mexico survive.” Bill Adrian
“Wanting to keep your livelihood going is not selfish. If you are afraid, then stay home! No one is making you go into a restaurant. They have a right to be open. If all the [advice] about social distancing and masks work, why are you worried?” Terry Carlson
“Why can’t we just follow her health order? It’s not like you can’t order food for take out if you want it that bad.” Nicole Mercure
“There is no cure for stupid. The governor is trying her best to save lives.” Marsha Rollins Perkins
“If you are afraid, stay home. Just like your queen says.” Tracy Green
